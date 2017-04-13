A Good Friday: La Boheme’s competition winner

| April 13, 2017

LIMERICK Post is delighted to announce Mairéad O’Loughlin of Ferrybridge as winner to ‘La Boheme’ competition tickets.

This lucky opera lover also takes home a Ralph Steadman print (€550) of the opera and a souvenir programme, courtesy of Opera and Ballet International. Click on this hyperlink for the Arts page interview with artistic director Ellen Kent

Puccini’s Bohemian rhapsody of Paris demi-monde

‘La Boheme’ in UCH this Friday April 14 at 8pm with full orchestra. Tickets at www.uch.ie

