Limerick bridal shop owner avoids prison sentence

FOLLOWING a two year controversy that left brides-to-be devastated, the owner of the wedding dress shop at the centre of the saga has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Shirley Flanagan (36), of Rathurd, Donoughmore, Limerick, was the owner of Robelle Bridal in Annacotty when the store suddenly closed leaving dozens of brides-to-be out of pocket and without the wedding dress they had ordered and partly paid for.

The closure forced customers to make complaints to Gardaí and earlier this year, Ms Flanagan pleaded guilty to four charges charges of theft between January 4, 2015 and May 7, 2015.

The offences related to €3,120 in deposits taken by the former shop owner.

Ms Flanagan was previously before Limerick District Court in March 2013 when she was charged with five counts of deception and two charges of producing a forged certificate.

She had induced taxi drivers to pay her on the pretence that they would be included on a Quinn Direct Insurance policy.

Last Friday, Garda Sean O’Regan said that an investigation was launched following a complaint made against Robelle Bridal and its owner after a woman paid €1,800 for a dress that she never received.

A number of other customers were left in the same position, the court heard.

Continue reading below...







The investigations revealed that Robelle Bridal had not placed orders with suppliers despite Ms Flanagan having received deposits for the dresses.

She has since repaid cash customers and credit card firms had refunded customers who paid by Visa or Mastercard.

“Things ran away her, she took risks,” defence counsel Cathal McGreal BL said.

Ms Flannagan, who is originally from Roxboro Road, was in receipt of social welfare when she set up the Annacotty bridal store and after a bank loan ran out, it became and “thing of hopes and dreams gone terribly wrong”.

Mr McGreal said that Ms Flanagan has received abuse on social media for the last two years and suffered greatly from her actions.

Judge O’Donnell said “I don’t think there is a person in Limerick who could have escaped the media coverage,” as he delivered judgement citing Ms Flanagan’s mismanagement of the business.

A 12 month prison sentence was imposed but Judge O’Donnell suspended the jail term for a year as he said he was satisfied that Ms Flanagan was not motivated by personal gain.

