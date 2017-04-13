Mayor praises ‘Limerick spirit’ ahead of big clean-up

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick is wishing the thousands of people who have volunteered for this year’s Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) the very best of luck this Good Friday.

Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “TLC is one of the best events ever devised. It is all about community and the strength of communities across Limerick. It is about taking pride in where you live and wanting it to be better.









“It is a credit to the thousands of people who are willing to give up their Good Friday morning to clean up their areas. They are showing true Limerick spirit.

“Credit is due to the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, Paul O’Connell and Limerick City and County Council for funding and co-ordinating this great initiative, Mr Binman, Live95FM and Limerick Leader have been fantastic supporters of it.

“Last year’s event (TLC2) had 13,694 volunteers, who spent at total of 27,388 hours collecting 98 tonnes of litter on Good Friday. Let’s hope this year will be equally as successful.”

