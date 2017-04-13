Moves to sort out the sulky racers on Limerick roads

COUNCILLORS have been asked to amend horse control bye laws so Gardaí can have greater powers to police sulky racing on public roads.

At this week’s Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District Meeting, independent councillor Emmett O’Brien said that in the event of an accident it is the taxpayer who must take the hit, as sulkies are not insured. He believes they should be banned on public roads.

Local representatives were of the view that sulkies should be registered and a proper off-road facility be provided for the sport.

Fianna Fail councillor Kevin Sheahan spoke of an incident in West Limerick in which a man crashed into a horse in the middle of a roadway in thick fog only to be told it belonged to a six-month-old baby who had received the animal as a Christening present.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Category: Local News, News