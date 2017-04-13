New owners to renovate Bunratty Shannon Shamrock

FAMED in its heyday for hosting airline crews from around the world, Bunratty’s Shannon Shamrock could once again find itself back in the social limelight as plans are afoot to reopen the hotel.

Crescent House Limited, whose directors include Patrick and Mary Hoare, are to seek planning permission from Clare County Council to carry out renovation works at the hotel.

Last Friday, planning notices were erected on the site of the Bunratty hotel which has been closed since 2009 as a new operator couldn’t be secured to take over operations.

However, it has since emerged that planning is being sought for the partial demolition of existing structures at the rear of the building and for refurbishment and reconfiguration of the existing hotel including its 55 rooms, kitchens and bars as well as to convert the swimming pool to a function room.

Castle House Limited will also seek to carry out work on meeting rooms, a conservatory, the car park and the hotel’s surrounding landscape at the Bunratty site.

