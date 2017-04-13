Open through Easter, D&M Garden Centre and Restaurant

Easter egg hunt on Sunday 16 at 3pm!

D&M Garden Centre & Restaurant Limited is a family run business situated in the village of Croagh on the main Limerick/ Killarney Road, 20 minutes from Limerick City.

Open seven days a week until 6pm, this garden centre is in existence for more than 30 years. Dermot and Mary Giltenane and founders, employing several other Giltenane to keep this enterprising, welcoming business mint fresh and flourishing.

Whether you are new to gardening or an avid gardener, there is something at Croagh to suit all your needs.

“Our restaurant is well known for its tasty home-cooked meals, barista style coffees and relaxing atmosphere,” Dermot Giltenane reports. “You can also treat yourself to some of our mouthwatering homemade desserts. We pride ourselves on providing friendly and helpful advice to all our customers, both existing and new.”

Full Irish breakfasts cooked to order are available until 12pm. Lunches are served every day and consist of Mary’s fantastic cooking which is enjoyed by all. A light bite menu presents a range of sandwiches and salads, ideal for grazing.

If you are searching for the perfect gift, the Centre now stocks a range of giftware including gardening gifts.

“We are so confident with our plants that we offer a five year guarantee on all hardy plants,” Dermot Giltenane states. “We have many events taking place throughout the year including guest gardening speakers, family fun days and charity events.

“We grow our own Spring and Summer bedding and we are only too happy to offer advice in relation to any projects you may have, whether big or small. Don’t just take our word for it, call to us today and see for yourself.”

Good Friday open 7.30-6pm; Easter Saturday and Sunday 9-6pm; Easter Monday 8-6pm.

D&M Garden Centre Tel: 069-64084 and website www.dandmgardencentre.ie

Why not join the Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday April 16, 3pm start? This is a terrific way for all the family to have fun; Mum and Dad can relax in the restaurant if they wish as children compete to collect the most eggs and win a fun prize. Every child gets their own Easter egg too.

The hunt is only €5 to join but you need to book a place in advance. Tel. 069-64084 and email info@dandmgardencentre.ie

