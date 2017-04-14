Exceptional young artists tipped as Rising Stars

HOW do brilliant young musicians and singers fare when out of college, post-grad degrees done and prizes shone? When do they take to a concert house proper?

We don’t consider this when attending a venue for opera or proms, enjoying as due process the gift of music made possible by established, contracted professionals.

University Concert Hall has launched a Rising Star initiative through its Education and Outreach programme. Produced by UCH director Sinead Hope, a violinist herself who tutors with a youth orchestra monthly, the Rising Star aim is to introduce such men and women to a formal concert stage to devise and deliver a wonderful performance.

Selected by a panel of Sinead, Lorcan Murray of RTE Lyric fm and tenor Owen Gilhooly of Mid West Vocal Academy, UCH presents its first Rising Stars on Friday April 21, 8pm www.uch.ie

“The idea has been on my radar for a while, I’ve been looking for the opportunity to foster young musicians and singers in Limerick and Ireland,” the director tells Arts page. “This Rising Star concert is based on classical music and we are looking – down the line – to support over events and genres”.

On the challenge of this new generation getting offers as opposed to singing/ playing in competition, “It is hard to get solo or chamber opportunities.” So…when does their talent get to refine, shine and draw in an audience?

Emphasising the non-competitive nature of the panel’s selection process, “I am working with Lorcan and with Owen who are in the industry. This year’s performers are from DIT Conservatory, the Royal Irish Academy and CIT Cork School of Music. It is lovely that we will see two Limerick candidates, Róisín Walsh (soprano) and David Howes (baritone), and that it happens that they are both singers”.

They each choose their own pieces for the Limerick concert, working together for duets and there are four solo performances.

The eight devise their programme notes, another exercise in building experience and savvy. Their accompanist is top notch, Dearbhla Collins on piano, sister to Finghin and a sought after pianist of international career.

Thus a unique night is brought together on Friday 21, UCH presenting this classical concert of beautiful works for music and voice with Eugene Alves and Gary Beecher (cello and piano); Amy Ní Fhearraigh and Adam McDonagh (soprano and piano); Christopher Moriarty (clarinet); David Howes (baritone); Jordan Bagot (piano) and Roisín Walsh (soprano).

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle