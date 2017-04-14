Limerick gets #Alltogethernow for Bealtaine

NUMEROUS events and performances to celebrate Bealtaine, the festival that defies age and promotes creativity, will take place in Limerick.

There are opportunities to link in nationally through shared choral works and touring theatre also, each with a themed resonance for participants and the audience.

With Bealtaine in its 22nd year and under the aegis of Age & Opportunity, the mission is to encourage active, engaged living as we get older.

First is a countrywide big sing, The Dawn Chorus of ‘The Beauty of It’ set for May 7. Choirs throughout Ireland are asked to learn four new works by composer Sean Doherty, based on laureate Paula Meehan’s poetry.

This and other May programme news was launched by Bealtaine director Dr Tara Byrne recently. An estimated 3,000 events will embrace at least 100,000 people.

2017’s festival theme of All Together Now brings in leading artists, some closer to home such as Limerick based artist Mary Nunan of The Arts Council. She is developing a commissioned dance piece, ‘The Movement’ that will platform at Limerick City Gallery of Art in Pery Square on May 11.

‘The Rebel Yell’ is about the strength of the Bealtaine collective at the gallery, with an evening of readings, music and dance celebrating the written works of Maeve Kelly.

She was co-founder of ADAPT House, the refuge and education centre for women experiencing domestic abuse, and their children.

Website bealtaine.ie/events_list has the complete schedule per locality and nationally to follow.

