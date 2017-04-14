Residential apartments to be made available for local artists

Limerick City and County Council has made an open call to recognised cultural practitioners, across all art forms, to apply for the use of subsidised residential apartments in John’s Square, Limerick.

The Artists’ Apartments, 1-2 John’s Square, form a part of Limerick Cultural Strategy to continue to develop the cultural infrastructure of Limerick and to support the cultural economy.

The apartments create conditions for affordable living spaces for individual artists and attract and keep artists living and working in Limerick city, by encouraging living and working within the urban context. The apartments provide subsidised living spaces in recognition that artists and many individuals working in the arts are on modest income levels.

They offer affordable residential accommodation for recognised professional cultural practitioners setting out on their careers and at mid-career. Although applicants may not necessarily earn income continuously from their cultural practice, they must identify themselves and be recognised by their peers as professional practitioners.

Continue reading below...







Sheila Deegan, Limerick Arts Officer said: “The Limerick Artists’ Apartments are now in the fourth year of operation and are the country’s first subsidised living space scheme for artists. This scheme has proved to be tremendously popular and this open call for a cultural practitioner is for the use of one of the residential apartments at John’s Square.”

“One of the ambitions and objectives of the Limerick Cultural Strategy is to grow Limerick’s cultural capacity by retaining and attracting creative practitioners to live and work in Limerick. The artists’ apartments in John’s Square achieve this in a modest but important way in one of the most historic parts of Limerick.”

Visit www.limerick.ie/council/open-call-residential-artists-apartment-johns-square-limerick for more details.

Applications must be submitted, preferably electronically by 12 noon, on Monday, April 24 2017, to artsofficesubmissions@limerick.ieusing the reference ‘APTS17’ as the email subject

Category: Arts