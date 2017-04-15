Drama guaranteed on final day of Ulster Bank League #UBL

Continue reading below...







FANS, PLAYERS and coaches alike will be stuck to their phones this weekend waiting on news from around the grounds as the final round of All Ireland league fixtures takes place.

In Division 1A, one point separates fourth placed Cork Con, third placed Young Munster, second placed Clontarf and first placed Lansdowne.

With all four playing for a home semi final, expect to see some real intense games of rugby in what is sure to be a day of twists and turns at the top. The same can be said for the race to avoid the relegation play off slot at the bottom. With Old Belvedere relegated last weekend, St Mary’s, Terenure, Garryowen and Dublin University all enter the last day with the chance of being involved in the dreaded knock out play off with the sides from Division 1B. Garryowen, who relegated Old Belvedere, will be looking for a shock result of their own as they face table toppers Lansdowne at the Aviva.

In Division 1B, UL Bohemian’s face a resurgent Dolphin in UL this Saturday in the knowledge that a home win should see them into a home play off spot against either Naas or Old Wesley.

At the other end of the same Division, Shannon just need one more point to avoid a relegation play off spot, should they lose to Ballymena, and Dolphin were to defeat UL Bohemians.

In Division 2B, Old Crescent can move up a play off place should they defeat Greystones and Wanderers lose to Thomond, while in Division 2C, Bruff can cement their place in fifth with a win over Boyne in Kilballyowen on Saturday.

