Good News, Bad News, Good News

POET and writer Edward O’Dwyer launches his new collection of poetry, ‘Bad News, Good News, Bad News’ at Limerick Strand Hotel on Tuesday April 18, 7.30pm. There’s a wine and cheese reception to boot.

Fellow poet John W Sexton will introduce this 2017 book, published by Salmon Poetry who work out of the Cliffs of Moher.

This is a second outing for Limerick man O’Dwyer with Salmon. He has been party to poetry circles and festivals for many a year, often as the organising force. His first was titled ‘The Rain on Cruises Street’ and was highly commended by the Forward Prizes.

