Limerick FC facing two big games

LIMERICK FC’s first match following the managerial reign of Martin Russell resulted in an impressive 2-0 win away to St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore last Friday.

Under the interim management of Willie Boland, the Super Blues collected the points at Richmond Park to climb to fifth in the Premier Division.

Limerick hit the front on 27 minutes when Shane Duggan’s free kick took a slight touch off Tony Whitehead, but enough of a touch to deceive St Pat’s goalkeeper Conor O’Malley and find its way into the net.

The visitors survived a scare in the second half when Conan Byrne’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Brendan Clarke – the Limerick keeper denying his former club an equaliser. John O’Flynn put the result beyond doubt when he struck in the closing minutes, the experienced striker dispatching a Chiedozie Ogbene cross.

Boland cited Clarke’s penalty save as the game’s pivotal moment, adding that he intends to enjoy his interim managerial role for the time being.

He said: “The penalty save was a huge part of the game that went our way. It’s been a difficult week for everyone involved with the club. Martin’s done a great job, we had a great season but when you’re thrust into that situation, you just do the best you possibly can do and the players stood up to that.

“I’ll continue to do the job for as long as I have to do. My role in the club is academy manager, but if I’m needed to be interim manager for the foreseeable future, then I’ll do so.”

Limerick face two home games in quick succession over the Easter weekend. On Saturday, the Super Blues host Drogheda United in the Premier Division (kick-off 6:30pm) before the visit of Cork City in the EA Sports Cup on Monday (kick-off 5pm).

