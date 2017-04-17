Munster’s Andrew Conway now brand ambassador for Renault

AT Dennehy Motors, the team believes that the all new 2017 Renault Megane GT was the perfect fit for Andrew Conway.

The latest generation Renault Megane GT – tuned by the French company’s sports division – is as exciting and head-turning as the electric Munster back.

Rory Dennehy, general manager of Dennehy Motors, commented: “We are proud to have Andrew Conway of Munster Rugby join the Dennehy Motors team of ambassadors. Players like Andrew continually strive for excellence as does the Renault brand.

“Dennehy Motors is the regional Renault dealer for Limerick, Clare and Kerry. Consequently it was important for the dealership to have a brand ambassador, who would be representing all three of the Munster counties and Andrew does this in style every time he puts on the red of Munster.

Continue reading below...







“At Dennehy’s we are delighted to deepen our connection to rugby and the collaboration with Andrew is an important step in both the dealerships and the Renault’s brand’s integral ambassador strategy,” Rory Dennehy observed. “Andrew is an extremely talented and dynamic player. He represents the perfect on-field and off-field attributes that make the dealership very proud to support him.

“We wish him every success for the rest of 2017 and happy motoring.”

Dennehy Motors is at Riverside Park, Dock Road here in Limerick, Tel. (061) 442 444

Category: Business