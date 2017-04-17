Summer Proms from University of Limerick Orchestra

UNIVERSITY of Limerick Orchestra presents a Summer Proms Concert at UCH on Saturday May 6, 8pm under the baton of conductor Liam Daly.

The Orchestra celebrates its silver anniversary since beginning with just 23 members, taking from Gustav Holst’s ‘Brook Green Suite’- one of the first works performed at their inaugural concert.

Guest soloist will be Limerick’s own Maria Ryan, giving us Mozart’s ‘Violin Concerto no.5 in A major’. At 23 years of age, Pallasgreen native Maria has numerous awards for violin, including Senior Concerto Competition during her studies at Cork School of Music.

UL Orchestra looks forward to performing the premiere of ‘Orchestuary’ by Anne-Marie O’Farrell, composer in residence at MIC.

The ‘Academic Festival Overture’ by Brahms, and ‘The Moldau’ from My Homeland by Smetana are other principal pieces on the programme.

“In the spirit of the Proms we will also perform a selection of popular marches and waltzes, featuring soprano Emma English.”

www.uch.ie for May 6, 8pm.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle