Dayl Cronin will charm Limerick for UCH panto

SEMI-FINALIST on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars and former boyband member Dayl Cronin will star in this year’s panto, Cinderella, at University Concert Hall.

Originally tipped as one of the DWTS favourites, Dayl and his dance partner Ksenia Zsikhotska made it all the way to the semi-finals of the hotly contested RTÉ show. Dayl will need all his new dancing skills when he takes to the panto stage in Limerick as the eligible Prince Charming suitor to Cinderella (Leanne Moore).

The 23 year old Clonmel native previously performed at University Concert Hall as a member of the six-piece Irish pop group Hometown who scored two No. 1 singles, Where I Belong and Cry For Help.

Dayl told Limerick Post Newspaper, “I am so excited to be starring in the SPAR Panto at University Concert Hall. I have always heard great things about it, and they’ve had some really big names in the past few years so it’s a fantastic opportunity. Panto is always great fun and it will give me a chance to sing AND dance, so its perfect for me! We had a great time in Limerick when I performed there with Hometown and I can’t wait to get back there now as Prince Charming.”

