Tonight: Limerick’s Niamh Dunne onstage with Ed Sheeran on Later Live with Jools Holland

LATER Live with Jools Holland on BBC will feature Limerick musician Niamh Dunne with the band Beoga tonight. In the second episode of the new series, (the 50th series of the live music show), the group will accompany Ed Sheeran in a live version of Galway Girl from his mega selling chart dominating album Divide.

Beoga recorded the song with Sheeran last Summer. The show will broadcast live this Tuesday April 18 on BBC 2 (10pm on BBC London), the full show will screen on Friday 21 again on BBC 2.

Category: Entertainment, Music Limerick