Dayl Cronin will charm UCH

SEMI FINALIST on RTE’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and former boyband member Dayl Cronin will star in this year’s panto, ‘Cinderella’, at University Concert Hall.

Originally tipped as one of the DWTS favourites, Dayl and his dance partner Ksenia Zsikhotska made it all the way to the semi-finals of the hotly contested RTÉ show. Dayl will need all his new dancing skills when he takes to the panto stage in Limerick as the eligible Prince Charming suitor to Cinderella.

The 23 year-old Clonmel native previously performed at University Concert Hall as a member of the six-piece Irish pop group Hometown who scored two No. 1 singles, ‘Where I Belong’ and ‘Cry For Help’.

Dayl told Limerick Post Newspaper, “I am so excited to be starring at University Concert Hall. I have always heard great things about it, and they’ve had some really big names in the past few years so it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

