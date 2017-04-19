O’Connell St works will not impact on businesses

Site investigation works are due to get underway on O’Connell Street in the coming weeks as part of the €9 million redevelopment of Limerick’s premier street.

The works are required to determine the location of services such as water and electricity and the condition of the crown of the coal vaults beneath O’Connell Street.

This will involve the excavation of narrow shallow trenches using mini diggers along the edge of the footpaths and across the street. The trenches across the street will be carried out in stages to allow traffic to continue to flow.

Up to four separate crews will be working at any one time along the street in order to complete the works as quickly as possible.

The works will unavoidably result in the temporary suspension of a number of car parking spaces in the immediate vicinity at any particular time and are scheduled to last for up to three months.

While the work may cause some inconvenience in the particular section the crews are working in, access to businesses and other premises will be maintained at all times.

The completion of this work will facilitate the preparation of planning drawings and detailed design documentation for the eventual main contract.

Funding of €4.1 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) has been secured to revitalise O’Connell Street from the Denmark Street junction as far as the Barrington Street junction, approximately 786 metres in length.

The total cost of the project is €9.1 million with the balance of €5 million coming from Limerick City and County Council.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “I’m delighted that work is going to be carried out on the rejuvenation of O’Connell Street. A new look O’Connell Street is part of the overall transformation of the city centre. These site investigation works are necessary and I’m happy that all businesses will be accommodated with access at all times. The city centre remains open for business.”

Category: Business, News