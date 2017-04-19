In Pics – Limerick FC lose out to Cork City in EA Sports Cup

17 April 2017; Limerick FC supporters, from left to right, Beau Greene, aged 9, Ebba Greene, aged 3, and Eli Greene, aged 7, from Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick ahead of the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Steven Beattie of Cork City in action against Tommy Walsh of Limerick FC during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Steven Beattie of Cork City in action against Tommy Walsh of Limerick FC during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Steven Beattie of Cork City in action against Tommy Walsh of Limerick FC during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Garry Buckley of Cork City, right, celebrates with team-mate Steven Beattie after scoring his side’s first goal during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Garry Buckley of Cork City, right, celebrates with team-mates Greg Bolger, left, and Achille Campion after scoring his side’s first goal during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Shane Griffin of Cork City in action against David OConnor of Limerick during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Stephen Dooley of Cork City in action against Barry Cotter, left, and Tobias Kainz of Limerick FC during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Bastien Hery of Limerick in action against Steven Beattie of Cork City during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Greg Bolger of Cork City in action against Tommy Walsh of Limerick FC during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC supporters, and brothers, Beau Greene, aged 9, left, and Eli Greene, aged 7, from Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick ahead of the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland looks on from the dugout during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Cork City manager John Caulfield during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; David OConnor of Limerick in action against Steven Beattie of Cork City during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland, along with coach Tommy Barrett during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland reacts during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Bastien Hery of Limerick in action against Alec Byrne of Cork City during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Cork City players including Steven Beattie, Alec Byrne, Stephen Dooley, and Shane Griffin celebrate their side’s second goal during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland exchanges a handshake with Barry Cotter of Limerick FC after he was substituted during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Cork City manager John Caulfield during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
17 April 2017; Limerick FC interim manager Willie Boland during the EA Sports Cup second round match between Limerick FC and Cork City at The Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
