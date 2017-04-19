Public appeal for missing Limerick woman

| April 19, 2017

Limerick woman Lisa Galvin

GARDAI in Limerick have issued an appeal and are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a Limerick woman missing since Tuesday morning.

51-year-old Lisa Galvin was last seen on Tuesday morning at approximately 10.30am in the Glasgow Park area of Limerick.

Lisa is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ tall with short brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Lisa was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and blue runners.

Anyone who has seen Lisa or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Category: Breaking news


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close