Public appeal for missing Limerick woman

GARDAI in Limerick have issued an appeal and are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a Limerick woman missing since Tuesday morning.

51-year-old Lisa Galvin was last seen on Tuesday morning at approximately 10.30am in the Glasgow Park area of Limerick.

Lisa is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ tall with short brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Lisa was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and blue runners.

Anyone who has seen Lisa or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Category: Breaking news