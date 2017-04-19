Steamboat Music: Record Store Day – Saturday April 22

Celebrating Record Store Day this Saturday Steamboat Music brings classic and rare vinyl releases, in-store music sessions, live gigs and a marketing campaign for Gorillaz new album to Limerick.

RECORD Store Day happens in Ireland/UK this Saturday April 22. Newly relocated Steamboat Records on Steamboat Quay will have an extensive selection of one-off collectables and classics on vinyl to celebrate the day.

RSD, as it’s known, is the largest release day of new limited edition vinyl, CD and cassette worldwide. Steamboat Records owner Mark Carey is pulling out all the stops this Saturday, offering collectibles, classic albums and live music.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day, lots of new material and newly discovered music from some of the biggest acts in the world being released and with all our in-store activities planned, there will be a great buzz in store. We’ll be open from 9:30am this Saturday for the special day.”

Steamboat has planned an action packed Saturday with live music in store from 9:30-12:30pm from seven different musical acts for a special Thomond Sessions event.

The rise in vinyl record sales in the UK/ US is reflected here in Limerick as well. Proprietor Mark Carey of Steamboat Music says that the desire to own music in a tangible form is still essential to anyone who loves music.

“People in their nature like to collect things, they want to be proud of the their collection, music represents a big part of their life and their personality. Whether it’s their music collection, their films, their model cars, trains, comics etc, people like to collect.”

And that’s not all, the party continues on into the night. Steamboat Music is also promoting some of the city’s brightest musical prospects at the Steamboat Takeover in Dolan’s.

“That night we hope to be celebrating a Munster win (against Toulouse) with The Steamboat Takeover in Dolan’s Warehouse and Kasbah Social Club where eight bands who have released music in past 18 months will take over two of Limerick’s top venues.”

Across the two venues eight bands will play from 8.30pm. The lineup is Parliament Square, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Weenz, Tigwara, Foxjaw, Anna’s Anchor, Nile St. James and Siomha. The names will be familiar, all these acts are proven performers on stage, have all released outstanding music in 2016/17 available from Steamboat Records.

Anyone travelling past the Riverpoint building in Limerick will have noticed a huge mural overlooking the river celebrating the release of The Gorillaz new album. Led by Blur’s Damon Albarn and featuring De La Soul and Grace Jones, The Gorillaz release their fifth album at the end of the month.

Steamboat Music was approached by Warner Music on behalf of the Gorillaz as they prepare to launch their new album ‘Humanz’ on April 28. Gorillaz are launching a guerilla style marketing campaign with murals being painted in various locations worldwide and Limerick was chosen to start it off.

Mark was asked on short notice to make it happen and chose the iconic Riverpoint building as the perfect spot for this incredible street art.

“We were so thrilled to be picked and asked to get involved, we got the call late on Thursday last. We got in contact immediately with Steve from All Out Design, a Limerick native based in Dublin who has done work for the likes of Google, Facebook and Paddy Power.

“It’s puts a fantastic spotlight on Limerick and it looks just incredible. It’s only a short term image so catch it before it disappears.”

Steamboat Records is open now on Steamboat Quay It has vinyl, CD and DVDs as part of its Music Store offering.

Record Store Day happens on Saturday April 22. The live show in Dolan’s starts at 8.30pm. Tickets for Dolans are just €10 and are available from Steamboat Music.

playing live …..

Bleeding Heart Pigeons,

Parliament Square,

Tigwara,

Weenz feat. Dirt,

Fox Jaw, Síomha,

Nile St. James

Anna’s Anchor

Emma Langford,

Steve Ryan (Windings),

Paddy Dennehy,

Laura Duff, Cruiser,

Conor Clancy

Toby Hay

