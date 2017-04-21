In Pics – Local sides star at ‘Go Games Provincial Days’ in Croke Park

19 April 2017; Michael Collins representing Clonlara, Co. Clare in action against Michael O’Mara representing South Liberties, Co. Limerick during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
19 April 2017; Michael Collins representing Clonlara, Co. Clare in action against Sean Fitzpatrick representing South Liberties, Co. Limerick during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
19 April 2017; Bill Hannon representing South Liberties, Co. Limerick in action against Roan McMahon, right, and Killian Playon representing Clonlara, Co. Clare during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
19 April 2017; Bill Hannon representing South Liberties, Co. Limerick in action against Killian Playon representing Clonlara, Co. Clare during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
19 April 2017; Jack Begley representing Clonlara, Co. Clare in action against South Liberties, Co. Limerick during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
19 April 2017; Eoin O’Callaghan representing Clonlara, Co. Clare in action against South Liberties, Co. Limerick during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
19 April 2017; Niall Connaughton representing Caherline, Co. Limerick, in action against Dara Nolan representing Crotta O’Neills, Co. Kerry, during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
19 April 2017; David O’Mullane representing Garryspillane, Co. Limerick in action against St. Marks, Co. Cork during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
19 April 2017; The Caherline, Co. Limerick, team during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
19 April 2017; The Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan, Co. Limerick, team during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
19 April 2017; The South Liberties, Co. Limerick, team during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
19 April 2017; Croagh Kilfinny GAA Club, Co. Limerick during the Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland Day 5 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
