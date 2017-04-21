Two days of top class rowing for Mid West

Continue reading below...







THIS WEEKEND sees Limerick host one of the busiest weekends in Rowing Ireland’s 2017 calendar with both Limerick Regatta and the Irish Schools Regatta taking place in O’Briensbridge. This year we once again have a record entry with more than 900 crews competing. Rowing has flourished since the success of the Rio Olympics, spearheaded by local Olympic hero Sinead Lynch of St Michael’s Rowing Club.

The two days of racing are organised and hosted by the combined efforts of Limerick’s six Rowing and Boat Clubs (Athlunkard, Castleconnell, Limerick, Shannon, St. Michael’s and the University of Limerick).

There will be a race every 4 minutes from 8am through to 6pm. Local crews from Athlunkard, Castleconnell, Limerick, Shannon, St. Michael’s and UL will be keeping up hopes for home wins. Sunday sees us host the Irish Schools Regatta for the fourth year in succession. 2017 sees an unprecedented entry of over 500 crews, representing 70 schools from all four provinces – which is the largest entry in the event’s history. Local club crews will swap their club colours to complete for their schools Ard Scoil Rís, Castletroy College, Laurel Hill, Gaelcoláiste Luimnigh and Coláiste Chiaráin.

Rivals on Saturday will combine to compete together for their schools on Sunday, a truly unique sporting event.

For more see www.rowingireland.ie and Limerick Regatta facebook page – www.facebook.com/limerickregatta

