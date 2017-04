Munster defeated by Saracens at Aviva Stadium

MUNSTER have been defeated 26-10 by Saracens in today’s Champions Cup semi final at the Aviva Stadium. Tries from Mako Vunipola and Chris Wyles in the second half blew the Pro12 side away following a dominant first forty from the men in red which still saw them 6-3 behind at the short whistle.

Saracens defence was the tool by which they battered Munster, with Rassie Erasmus’ side offering little in attack other than box kicks and cross field contestable.

The men from London will now face either Clermont or Leinster in the final in Edinburgh.

For more reaction on this game, see this Thursday’s Limerick Post Newspaper.

Scoring Timeline

3-0 Munster – Tyler Bleyendaal. (Saracens not rolling away, on own line)

3-3 Level – Owen Farrell (Keith Earls off side)

6-3 Saracens – Owen Farrell (Munster off side from ruck)

11-3 Saracens – Mako Vunipola (Maul led to try after Brits carry)

13-3 Saracens – Conversion by Farrell. (Kicked from left hand side)

16-3 Saracens – Owen Farrell Penalty at Goal

21-3 Saracens – Chris Wyles Try

23-3 Saracens – Owen Farrell Conversion

26-3 Saracens – Owen Farrell Penalty

26-8 – Saracens – Munster TRY from CJ Stander.

26-10 Saracens – Conversion by Bleyendaal.

Munster: Zebo, Conway, Taute, Scannell, Earls, Bleyendaal, Williams, Kilcoyne, Scannell, J Ryan, D Ryan, Holland, O’Mahony (c), O’Donnell, Stander.

Subs: Marshall, Cronin, Archer, O’Callaghan, Deysel, Keatley, Saili, Sweetnam.

Saracens : Goode, Ashton, Bosch, Barritt, Maitland, Farrell, Wigglesworth, M Vunipola, George, Koch,Itoje, Kruis, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Subs: Brits, Lamositele, Du Plessis, Hamilton, Burger, Spencer, Lozowski, Wyles.

Category: Munster, Rugby, Sport