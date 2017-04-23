I, Malvolio: the loser’s perspective

THERE is a performance of a Shakespeare favourite reinvented at Belltable Thursday April 27 7pm especially for families. ‘I, Malvolio’ is ‘Twelfth Night’ told from the loser’s perspective, Limerick Post hears. “It’s a show for anyone who has ever been told off, called a name or has fallen in love with the wrong person.”

Award winning playwright Tim Crouch makes ‘Twelfth Night’ his own, on his own: “I, Malvolio is a charged and often unsettling rant from a man ‘notoriously wronged’, a man adrift in front of mocking spectators.

“Malvolio draws us into the madness of Shakespeare’s play, makes it his own, and in doing so forces us to confront our own cruelty”.

Book at www.limetreetheatre.ie for Belltable.

A personal as much as professional recommendation from director of Belltable’s venue manager, Louise Donlon at Lime Tree Theatre: “So excited that we are hosting this show – saw it several years ago in the Peacock and brought four young teenagers with me who LOVED it.

“I must admit, I didn’t tell them what they were going to -I was afraid they’d refuse to go!. If you have any recalcitrant teenagers, or 11+, or even lovely sweet-natured ones, encourage them to go along, they won’t regret it!”

