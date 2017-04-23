I, Malvolio: the loser’s perspective

| April 23, 2017

Malvolio, by Tim Crouch
Pic: Matthew Andrews

THERE is a performance of a Shakespeare favourite reinvented at Belltable Thursday April 27 7pm especially for families. ‘I, Malvolio’ is ‘Twelfth Night’ told from the loser’s perspective, Limerick Post hears. “It’s a show for anyone who has ever been told off, called a name or has fallen in love with the wrong person.”

Award winning playwright Tim Crouch makes ‘Twelfth Night’ his own, on his own: “I, Malvolio is a charged and often unsettling rant from a man ‘notoriously wronged’, a man adrift in front of mocking spectators.

“Malvolio draws us into the madness of Shakespeare’s play, makes it his own, and in doing so forces us to confront our own cruelty”.

Continue reading below...


Book at www.limetreetheatre.ie for Belltable.

A personal as much as professional recommendation from director of Belltable’s venue manager, Louise Donlon at Lime Tree Theatre: “So excited that we are hosting this show – saw it several years ago in the Peacock and brought four young teenagers with me who LOVED it.

“I must admit, I didn’t tell them what they were going to -I was afraid they’d refuse to go!. If you have any recalcitrant teenagers, or 11+, or even lovely sweet-natured ones, encourage them to go along, they won’t regret it!”

Tags: , , ,

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close