Competition winners

| April 24, 2017

WELL done to Michael Hogan from Sixmilebridge who is the lucky winner of one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of his choice at the Odeon Cinema in Castletroy.

The answer to our film competition in last week’s Limerick Post was Zach Braff.

Meanwhile, the winner of our cinema competition the week before was Marie Toomey from Croom. The answer to this competiton was Alec Baldwin. Marie has also won one pair of tickets and two large combo meals for a film of her choice at the Odeon Cinema in Castletroy.

More tickets to give away to the Odeon Cinema in this Thursday’s edition.

