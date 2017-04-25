Boland prepares Blues for Derry City

LIMERICK FC interim manager Willie Boland takes his Limerick side to Maginn Park tonight to face Derry City on the back of a three game unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricty Premier Division.

Having scored 5 goals and conceded none in the games against St. Pat’s and Drogheda United, Limerick were held to a draw by a late Galway goal last Friday evening. While disappointed not to have taken three points, Boland had plenty of positives for his squad in preparation for the match ahead.

“You don’t just dwell on the second-half of the third game, you look back at the last three games and see how well you’ve done. You’ve got seven points out of nine games, you’ve done well. If you said before those games that you’d take seven points out of nine you would have taken it.

“They’re a good bunch of lads. They’re disappointed with the result but at the same time they’re professional and ready for the game against Derry and they’ll be focused. It’s a chance for us to go up there, be positive and try to get a decent result.”

Dave O’Connor returns after a spell on the sidelines through injury, while Tobias Kainz and Tommy Walsh replace Ian Turner and Stephen Kenny in the traveling squad. Shane Tracy is unavailable through injury.

