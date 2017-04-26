All leaders, all women, all violin special

MUSIC Network brings together for the first time leaders and associate leaders of our most respected orchestras – Mia Cooper, Katherine Hunka, Ioana Petcu-Colan and Helena Wood – in concert.

These women will play in an all-violin quartet at Lime Tree Theatre this Thursday 27 at 8pm. Look forward to Shchedrin, Bartok, Hermann, Wilson, Back and Telemann.

Four exceptional violinists will perform a curated programme for this tour that runs the gamut from Paganini to present day. There is an exciting commission by Ian Wilson inspired by Cy Twombly’s ‘Quattro Stagioni’.

Leader of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra since 2006, Mia Cooper is a highly regarded chamber musician who has graced the stage with the Barbican Trio, Gould Trio, Brodsky Quartet, Fibonacci Sequence and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

Katherine Hunka, leader of the Irish Chamber Orchestra since 2002 and a longtime friend of Limerick, has collaborated with Murray Perriah, Joshua Bell, Nigel Kennedy and Anthony Marwood.

Ioana Petcu-Colan of the Ulster Orchestra has worked with artists as diverse as Martin Hayes, Arcade Fire, John Abercrombie and members of the Alban Berg and Vanbrugh quartets.

Completing this stellar quartet is Helena Wood, leader of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra. A seasoned performer on TV and radio, she has given numerous recitals at such prestigious venues as Wigmore Hall, Barbican Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

Book your ticket on www.limetreetheatre.ie and there’s more detail at musicnetwork.ie.

