Mercury Prize nominated C Duncan to play Limerick

| April 26, 2017

MERCURY Prize nominated composer C Duncan brings his dreamlike billowy indie pop to Limerick next week. His second album ‘The Midnight Sun’ came out last October. The follow up to the Mercury Prize nominated debut ‘Architect’ won over the critics of The Guardian, The Sunday Times, Mojo and The Quietus to name a few.

Duncan fuses electronic elements and sweeping synth sounds with his signature layered vocals and dreamy instrumentation to create a record that submerged the listener into an ethereal combination of choral harmonies, acoustic instrumentation, and electronic inflections.

Christopher Duncan (28), the son of two classical musicians, was born in Glasgow. He played piano and viola in his childhood, played guitar, bass and drums in bands formed at school and finally studied composition in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Continue reading below...


All of C Duncan’s repertoire has been composed, arranged and recorded using his Glasgow bedroom studio setup. Layer upon layer, Chris painstakingly assembles his musical pieces, building them to their full potential, often letting his classical training and influences surface.

C Duncan and his band plays Dolan’s on Friday May 5.

Category: Entertainment, Music


Comments are closed.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close