Mercury Prize nominated C Duncan to play Limerick

MERCURY Prize nominated composer C Duncan brings his dreamlike billowy indie pop to Limerick next week. His second album ‘The Midnight Sun’ came out last October. The follow up to the Mercury Prize nominated debut ‘Architect’ won over the critics of The Guardian, The Sunday Times, Mojo and The Quietus to name a few.

Duncan fuses electronic elements and sweeping synth sounds with his signature layered vocals and dreamy instrumentation to create a record that submerged the listener into an ethereal combination of choral harmonies, acoustic instrumentation, and electronic inflections.

Christopher Duncan (28), the son of two classical musicians, was born in Glasgow. He played piano and viola in his childhood, played guitar, bass and drums in bands formed at school and finally studied composition in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

All of C Duncan’s repertoire has been composed, arranged and recorded using his Glasgow bedroom studio setup. Layer upon layer, Chris painstakingly assembles his musical pieces, building them to their full potential, often letting his classical training and influences surface.

C Duncan and his band plays Dolan’s on Friday May 5.

