Old estates define Auction Rooms’ May sale

| April 26, 2017

Viewing Saturday 29 to Monday May 1 at specific times

WHAT value does a bayonet or sword hold for you as you hold it?

Find out at The Auction Rooms’ next sale on Tuesday May 2, directly after Riverfest weekend. Owner Aidan Foley has pulled together a wealth of stock with two family homes primarily driving much of the content, the stately Kilcornan on North Circular Road and a collector’s estate in Shannon.

“We have a very good collection for this auction,” Aidan tells Limerick Post. “We have antique furniture, gilt mirrors, oil lamps and from a house that is being sold in the Shannon area and a terrific collection of militaria that was held by the deceased.

“This is a proper, old fashioned sale as with these estates being liquidated there is really no reserve on a lot of the stock. Ideally, everything will go.

The gavel strikes first at 10am on Tuesday May 2, Sixmilebridge

Continue reading below...


“We have Irish silver, gold coins, diamond and sapphire jewellery. And if you are looking for a chest of drawers or bookcase, Sixmilebridge is the place to come”.

Also: carved hall chairs, work desks that would grace any tower built by President Trump, 10-seater dining suites, art work, credenza.

Consider a visit in advance to The Auction Rooms over the long weekend, Saturday April 29, 11-5, Sunday 30 from 2-5pm, Monday May 1, 11-8pm.

Browse over the leisurely weekend and talk to Aidan Foley and his wife Kay on 086-8290680.

Category: Business


