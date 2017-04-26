UL to host International Rugby festival

24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Pictured at the launch are from left: Munster rugby’s Gavin Coombes, Conor Oliver, Dan Goggin and Sean OÕConnor. The Limerick International Rugby Festival is an esteemed festival which has been created to provide a platform for the highest calibre of underage schools rugby. The alignment of University of Limerick with Munster Rugby underlines the prestige of the Limerick International Rugby Festival. Alan Quinlan, former Ireland backrow and lock, who began his career in Munster, is the ambassador for the festival. Picture Sean Curtin True Media. 24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Pictured at the launch are from left: Munster rugby's Sean OÕConnor, Dan Goggin, Alan Quinlan, Limerick International Rugby Festival Ambassador, Conor Oliver and Gavin Coombes. Picture Sean Curtin True Media. 24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Pictured at the launch are from left: Munster rugby's Gavin Coombes, Sean OÕConnor and Conor Oliver. Picture Sean Curtin True Media. 24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Pictured at the launch are Alan Quinlan (centre), Limerick International Rugby Festival Ambassador, Nicky OÕDowyer and Cillian Toland. Picture Sean Curtin True Media. 24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Pictured at the launch are David Ward, Brendan Guilfoyle, Alan Quinlan, Limerick International Rugby Festival Ambassador and Munster Elite Player Development Manager Peter Malone . University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Pictured at the launch are David Ward, Brendan Guilfoyle, Alan Quinlan, Limerick International Rugby Festival Ambassador and Munster Elite Player Development Manager Peter Malone . Picture Sean Curtin True Media. 24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Peter Malone, Elite Player Development Manager, Munster Rugby speaking at the launch. Picture Sean Curtin True Media. 24/04/17 REPRO FREE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby launch a new international underage rugby festival. Alan Quinlan, Limerick International Rugby Festival Ambassador. THE University of Limerick and Munster Rugby this week launched a new international underage rugby festival. The ‘Limerick International Rugby festival’ is set to bring underage rugby teams from all over the world to provide a platform for the highest calibre of underage schools rugby.

Peter Malone, Elite Player Development Manager, Munster Rugby says “We are delighted to be partnering with UL to bring this high quality rugby tournament to University of Limerick – we are looking forward to high quality fixtures for our Age Grade teams across the week and playing in a high quality tournament with the best young players across Ireland and the UK”

The inaugural festival is set to take place at Ireland’s Sporting Campus at the University of Limerick, Ireland, from the 21st to 26th August 2017. The festival will ensure the ultimate rugby experience for participants. Visiting teams can avail of specialised coaching clinics and workshops with Munster Rugby, as well as competitive fixtures and training time at world class sporting facilities. A festival atmosphere is assured where all activities, events, catering and accommodation will be based on the parkland campus at the University of Limerick.

Visiting teams will not only have the chance to enjoy the University of Limerick's parkland campus, but can also take advantage of Limerick's ideal location as the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way and embark on organised team tours throughout the week. Brendan Guilfoyle, Sales Director, Rugby Travel Ireland says "We are delighted to work with The University of Limerick and Munster Rugby to ensure that the organisation of the inaugural Limerick International Rugby Festival is to the highest of standards.

