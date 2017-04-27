First ever Rising Stars concert at UCH

UNIVERSITY Concert Hall introduced a new Rising Stars Concert on Thursday April 21 to its growing Education and Outreach programme.

Director Sinead Hope invited a group of exceptional young artists to become its 2017 Rising Stars. With a panel shared with Lorcan Murray of RTE Lyric FM and Owen Gilhooley, tenor, she encouraged them to devise their own programme, each artist choosing for his or her self, and even write up the programme notes.

All of it is training for a career ahead on the international stage in formal concert houses and their expectant audiences.

UCH welcomed Dearbhla Collins as accompanist on the evening. Regarded as one of Ireland’s most versatile musicians, Dearbhla is a prize-winning solo pianist with a distinguished performing career both nationally and internationally.

Those selected for the performance were (pictured by Liam Burke/ Press 22)

Christopher Moriarty, clarinet, Jordan Bagot, piano, Sinead Hope, Director, UCH, Gary Beecher, piano, Roisín Walsh, soprano, David Howes, baritone, Amy Ní Fhearraigh, soprano, Eugene Alves, piano and Gary Beecher, cello.

