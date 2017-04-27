Limerick State solicitor retires amid glowing tributes

DESPITE an escalation in serious crime during the years of the feud in Limerick, retiring State solicitor Michael Murray never flinched from his duties even in the face of serious threats, Judge Tom O’Donnell has said.

Leading tributes to Mr Murray by barristers, solicitors, court staff and gardai, Judge O’Donnell said that the people of the city are lucky to have been served by the experience and wisdom of the native Limerick man for 37 years.

Citing the characteristics brought to the role of State solicitor, Judge O’Donnell said that Michael Murray was able to keep cool head, maintain ethics and high standards, and often in the face of unwarranted abuse.

“Despite the escalation of serious crime in the city, Mr Murray has never flinched from his duties and responsibilities for the rule of law. That took courage”, Judge O’Donnell remarked.

County Registrar Pat Wallace said that “when dark forces came to Limerick and gathered, Limerick men were tagged with a nickname. It stuck and sullied the city, but thankfully we have moved from that and Michael Murray has played a big part in that and we owe him a huge debt for that.”

Prosecuting Counsel for the State in Limerick city, John O’Sullivan BL said “in difficult and tumultuous times, the city was lucky that there was a Murray at the helm.

“The citizens of Limerick have shown great courage at times to come froward and give evidence in serious cases and Michael has shown great qualities to support them in doing that.

“He has contributed greatly to the quality of life of the citizens of his native city and there is now very little serious crime here when there was a time when his office was greatly burdened with files”.

In his 49th year of legal service, the avid huntsman, walker and dedicated disciple of rugby, Michael Murray thanked those who gathered at Limerick Circuit Courthouse this Thursday quipping that he “hardly recognised the person been spoken about with all those lovely remarks. Not once did anyone mention my cranky disposition or difficult nature. So I apologise to any one who I may have given offence to in the course or heat of battle”.

Appearing before the circuit court in Limerick for the first time in 1972, the retiring State solicitor wanted to acknowledge the role jurors have paid in the administration of justice.

“We have secured the convictions we deserved and juries were not found wanting and that is a very important part to the administration of justice”.

In an emotional final tribute, Michael Murray said he would be bowing out from the role as Limerick’s State but not without thanking colleagues and the staff of his office.

“In recent years, the office has been like a pressure cookery and they are the unsung heroes, I owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

Michael Murray, who retires this Friday, served as the State Solicitor for Limerick city since 1980. He retires from the role back to his private legal practice, to walk his beloved dogs and follow his beloved Young Munster.

