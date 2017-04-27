Riverfest: 80s vs 90s party after Great Limerick Run

2FM DJ Will Leahy brings back his legendary ’80s night Electric Dreams to Dolan’s Warehouse this Sunday April 30 for the ultimate blowout to the big party bangers after the Great Limerick Run.

In the second room the Saved by the ’90s crew of DJ Screech and ThunderBeat on drums will bring their monster 90s’ dance party. Two floors, two decades and access all areas ’til bedtime.

Electric Dreams with Will Leahy at The Royal George Hotel was the perfect night of nostalgia for a generation brought up on MTV USA and ‘Top of the Pops’. Better known as the ‘Eighties Night at the George’, the clubnight ran for an impressive six years. 400,000 people came through the doors in the early ’00s to dance to Madonna, Bryan Adams and Nena’s ‘99 Red Balloons’ and the inevitable slow set,

2fm DJ Will Leahy and Colm O’Brien ran the Friday night phenomenon.

“It just caught on. It was like what Copperface Jack’s is today. It was the right place, right time, right age group,” Will remembers.

On the top floor DJ Screech will be lashing out the classic hits of the ’90s.

Expect anything from Backstreet Boys to Chemical Brothers, Whigfield to Faithless and you will definitely be losing you new Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run shirt to Mark McCabe’s ‘Maniac’.

Special guest ThunderBeat will be on the drums making those beats super phat.

