Mizdrea: new single launch

LIMERICK indie/ dance outfit Mizdrea play Kasbah Social Club this weekend. Celebrating the release of their second single ‘Loser’s End’, the group will be part of an impressive line up of acts on stage for this year’s Riverfest weekend.

‘Loser’s End’ follows the electro/pop earworm ‘The Reason’ and this single is a trip hop ballad highlighting Sandra Drea’s vocal abilities.

“It’s a dark song I wrote about something that happened in my life when I felt that I had been given the loser’s end of the deal,” she explains. “I’m very proud of this song I think it showcases me as an artist, and it’s very different to the first single which was very dance orientated, it shows a more serious side to what I can do. And, if you like my craft – I was in a dark place when I wrote this and it’s great that something positive in the form of this song has come from that”.

Mizdrea travelled to Madrid in March for the Triskal Sessions, a successful trip with an invitation back to do more shows this summer. Kiss FM in Portugal picked up their track ‘Music’ which hasn’t been released here. Sandra has also been working on a house track for label Hed Kandy due for a summer release.

Mizdrea with the full band will by joined by Limerick singer/songwriter Leah Melling at Kasbah Social Club this Saturday April 29. The last Mizdrea show was a sell-out, so get there early!

