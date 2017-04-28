Are you an engineering technician interested in taking your career to the next level?

Canadian company Optel Vision is holding a series of recruitment open days in the West of Ireland.

The company, which specialises in Track&Trace and vision inspection solutions for the manufacturing industries, has a number of positions available for project engineering technicians at its EMEA Manufacturing and Operations Centre in Raheen Business Park in Limerick.

Optel Vision’s recruitment open days are taking place as follows;

Galway: May 4th 1pm to 8pm at The Clayton Hotel Ballybritt Galway.

Limerick: May 11th 1pm to 8pm The Great National SouthCourt Hotel, Limerick.

Cork: May 18th 1pm to 8pm The Clayton Silversprings Hotel, Cork.

Optel Vision’s HR Manager Timmy Hayes says “We’d like to meet people with a third level qualification in computers, electrical, electronics, mechatronics, automation & control or a relevant discipline a minimum 3-4 years’ experience on Electro-Mechanical equipment, Vision Systems, PLC’s, Barcode scanning maintenance. As well as a competitive remuneration package and a pleasant work environment every member of the team receives tailored training and we actively promote professional development, innovation and leadership.

