Sharon’s Encounter… with a slimming group

ST SAVIOUR’s Drama Group present their 10th original production at the Belltable on May 4 and 5, ‘Sharon’s Encounter’. Once more this show is devised in its entirety by this hard working group: script, soundscape, theatrical choices, cast and crew, all led by theatre practitioner Karen Fitzgibbon.

“It has been a busy six years for St. Saviour’s Community Drama Group,” reports Fitzgibbon, their longtime mentor. ”This hilarious and fast paced comedy drama is set in the kitchen of a well known TV character. The story follows Sharon as she prepares for her wedding day and like any other bride, she wants to fit into her wedding dress comfortably.

“She decides to attend a weight loss class with her bridesmaids for support but as the story unfolds Sharon finds that it’s not the wedding dress she needs to worry about.”

St Saviour’s has had a lot of fun in the making of this show, and with a history of selling out at Belltable, you better book at venue manager www.limetreetheatre.ie for 8pm show.

The drama group is supported by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

