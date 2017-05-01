Woman dies in Limerick house fire

A WOMAN has died in a house fire in Limerick during the early hours of this Monday morning.

At approx 03:20am this morning Monday morning, Limerick City Fire Service responded to reports of a house fire in Riverbank, Annacotty.

On arrival of the Fire Service, one person was unaccounted for at the scene.

Firefighters commenced a search of the premises, deploying two teams wearing Breathing Apparatus.

Firefighters found a female inside the house.

Continue reading below...







The woman was unresponsive when she was found in an upstairs bedroom.

The young woman, believed to be aged in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her remains were brought to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

While not believed to be suspicious, Gardai are investigating the cause of the fire.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Breaking news