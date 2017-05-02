€700,000 for arts and artists overseas

FUNDING of almost €700,000 is to be given by Culture Ireland to 122 Irish artists and arts organisations to present their work worldwide.

The projects, covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre and the visual arts, will enable Irish artists to present their work in 35 different countries and build on Ireland’s strong global reputation for creativity.

Highlights include a focus on Irish theatre in Canada in early 2017; an exhibition by SO Fine Art Editions at the Chinretsukan Gallery, Tokyo University of the Arts, Tokyo; and a presentation by Mouth on Fire Theatre Company of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in Tokyo and Kyoto, as part of a programme of cultural events to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Japan.

Other highlights from this round of funding include a bilingual presentation by Moonfish Theatre of Galway of ‘Star of the Sea’ which will tour in the US to New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Kansas in September 2017.

Twelve Irish traditional bands are being supported to tour to the major festivals in the US this summer, some of which attract audiences of around 100,000.

