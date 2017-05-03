Mozart’s Violin concerto leads Prom night

TWENTY-five years making music, University of Limerick Orchestra presents their Summer Proms Concert to UCH this Saturday May 6 at 8pm under the baton of Liam Daly.

To mark the anniversary and their growth from small beginnings, the orchestra will perform from Gustav Holst’s ‘Brook Green Suite’ one of their works selected at the inaugural concert in 1992.

From ULO’s press officer Valerie Gunning, who is lead violinist, we hear that guest soloist for the evening will be Pallasgreen woman Maria Ryan, giving us Mozart’s Violin Concerto no.5 in A major. Not yet as old as the orchestra who invited her, Maria has earned numerous awards such as winning the Senior Concerto Competition at Cork School of Music.

Continue reading below...







She is completing her second year Masters in Performance in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The orchestra looks forward to undertaking the world premiere of ‘Orchestuary’ by Anne-Marie O’Farrell, composer in residence at Mary Immaculate College. She was commissioned to write this piece for the silver anniversary, with support from The Arts Council.

“Also on the programme is the aptly named ‘Academic Festival Overture’ by Brahms, and ‘The Moldau’ from Smetana’s My Homeland. In the spirit of the Proms we will also perform a selection of popular marches and waltzes, featuring soprano Emma English.”

Book at http://www.uch.ie for this jolly night; students only €5.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle