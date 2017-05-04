#BREAKING Commercial fire in Limerick

| May 4, 2017

Picture by Twitter user John McCormack

SEVEN units of Limerick City Fire and Rescue, including the raised platform apparatus, are tackling a fire on the Ballysimon Road in Limerick this Thursday.

It is understood that a commercial premises is ablaze and the Ballysimon area of Limerick is under a cloud of billowing smoke.

Locals are reporting, through social media, of hearing “popping and banging” coming from the area.

A number of Limerick City and County Fire Service apparatus, including water tankers and the “Bronto”, a raised platform unit for tackling large fires from a height, are on scene.

Continue reading below...


Motorists are advised to avoid the area of the Ballysimon Road near the commercial parks as emergency services and Gardai deal with the incident.

More to follow.

Click the image to see video by twitter user John McCormack who posted this video of the smoke in the area.

 

Tags: , ,

Category: Breaking news, News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close