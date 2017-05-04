Handel opera to premier at Lime Tree

| May 4, 2017

Prince Radamist/ Doreen Curran

LOOK forward to the bold collaboration between Irish Chamber Orchestra and Northern Ireland Opera for Handel’s ‘Radamisto’ this Saturday May 6pm.

An 8pm call to Lime Tree Theatre, the orchestra’s Charlotte Eglington outlines the power behind this story of neighbouring countries set against each other to satisfy an adulterous craving [I am not making this up – RR].

“‘Radamisto” tracks the futility of power. It’s a story about political prisoners, asylum seekers, brokenhearted wives and grieving lovers. This majestic production explores themes of lust, vanity, and unrequited love, set alongside some of Handel’s most inspired and memorable music.”

Sung in English, David Brophy conducts the Irish Chamber Orchestra for the first time.

Zerlina/ Aoife Miskelly

The ICO is back at Plassey from residency at the Heidelberg Frühling Festival and an acclaimed debut at the mighty Konzerthaus in Vienna.

This lengthy baroque production of Radamisto premiers in Limerick this Saturda. Note that it is the first opera directed by Wayne Jordan who brought a memorable ‘The Plough and Stars’ on tour.

Jordan is a former associate director of The Abbey Theatre and Project Arts Centre. Booking on www.limetreetheatre.ie

