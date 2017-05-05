René Cusack Fishmonger on wave of change

AS MOST Limerick people know, René Cusack Fishmonger’s has been in this city for a long time .

Founded in 1916, for more than a hundred years they have brought fresh fish from around our coast and further when necessary to serve the requirements of Limerick consumers and beyond.

You could say that René Cusack’s is an ‘institution’, part of our city’s street life.

The third generation of the Cusack family is now at the helm, steered by Paul who started working with his father when he was 18. Anyone who knows Paul appreciates that he is passionate about fish: fish is his business but it’s much more to Paul. Fifty years in the job, he knows a lot about our gilled and scaly friends and what people want when they come to buy.

Which brings this profile nicely to the positive changes that have taken place at René Cusack Fishmonger.

Paul is conscious that modern life has changed the way we live our lives and the way we eat. Pace is more chaotic. Modern families are juggling so many challenges, so many demands and so little time.

In response, René Cusack’s has come up with several ways to beat stress, nourish the brain and keep the heart happy (if you’ll excuse the pun).

To begin with, staff in both Limerick Milk Market’s fish bar and in Alphonsus Street are highly trained. Several come from the culinary profession so they are well skilled to assist you, fillet the fish and give best advice on cooking it your preferred way. Whether you are planning a dinner for 20 of supper for yourself, staff are there to help.

To make life even easier, René Cusack’s in-house chef Dave Geoghegan has devised some delicious marinades to complement their fresh fish.

These unique marinades and recipes are: garlic and herbs for monkfish from Carrigaholt; ginger and lemon prawn stirfry with crunchy fresh vegetables included; cheesy hake; Thai fish cakes; creamy white wine sauce for sole bonne femme; organic salmon wrapped in Parma ham with asparagus; sea bass filled with a semi sundried tomatoes and caper salsa; cod with Irish black pudding and bacon…the delicious selection goes on.

The best part is that the fish is prepared according to customer requirement. All you have to do is pop it into the oven or microwave in Cusack’s cooking trays. Hey, presto! A delicious meal and healthy nutritious food prepared with zero stress. This fishmonger also has the facility to vacuum pack fish in individual portions for another day when you simply don’t have time to go shopping.

Note also that the parking is terrific on St Alphonsus Street.

“You can also phone ahead and we will prepare your order,” Paul makes clear, “although when you come into the shop you will surely see a nice bit of fresh fish plaice or tuna or scallops that are calling you!

“To save you time we have a range of seasonal fresh vegetables that will complement your fish. We even have delicious homemade brown bread for your oysters, smoked salmon or mackerel.”

“The new look René Cusack’s is all about quality but we have made it stress free.”

Now that’s an offer we can’t refuse. Limerick shops 061-440 054 and Ennis 065-6892712

(sponsored content)

Category: Business