Remarkable day in the life of Maz and Bricks

AS PART of its commitment to new work that engages in public debates of national import, Fishamble: The New Play Company has premiered ‘Maz and Bricks’ – and won strong reviews. The production is coming to Belltable from Wednesday May 17 to Saturday 20, 8pm, after the run at Project Arts Centre, Dublin.

Written by Eva O’Connor, “Maz and Bricks tells the story of two young people who meet over the course of a day in Dublin. Maz is attending a ‘Repeal the 8th’ demonstration, while Bricks is going to meet the mother of his young daughter.

“As the day unfolds, the two become unlikely friends, changing each other in ways they never thought possible.

“What does it mean to be alive in Ireland today and what makes us sad, happy, angry and passionate about the world in which we live?”

This experimental production is directed by veteran Jim Culleton with the cast of O’Connor herself as Maz and Stephen Jones.

There is no doubting Eva O’Connor’s talent, an Irish woman who studied at Edinburgh University. As skilled as she is prolific, her plays have won numerous literary and theatrical prizes. She shares the stage with Tallaght man Stephen Jones whose theatre credits include Druid Murphy and TV’s Red Rock and Love/Hate. His play ‘Eden’ won the Stuart Parker Trust/ BBC NI Radio Drama Award.

Set design is by Maree Kearns, lighting design by Sinead McKenna, sound design by Carl Kennedy and the producer is Eva Scanlan.

Book with Belltable venue manager www.limetreetheatre.ie

