Unemployment in Limerick now lowest since 2008

The Live Register in Limerick has fallen by 15.6% since this time last year. Overall there has been a decrease of 47.2% since the launch of Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Jobs in February 2012.

Commenting on these figures, Fine Gael Senator, Maria Byrne said: “The national unemployment rate now stands at 6.2 %, down from a peak of 15.2% in 2012, as highlighted by my colleague, the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor earlier this week. The Live Register has declined by 40% nationally since we launched the Action Plan for Jobs in early 2012.

“Thankfully this is not just a national success story; Limerick is also benefitting from the trend of falling unemployment.

“CSO figures show that the Live Register in Limerick has fallen by 15.6% since April last year. Overall the Live Register has decreased by 47.2% here in Limerick since the launch of Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Jobs in February 2012.

“The number of persons on the Live Register in April 2017 is the lowest number recorded in the seasonally adjusted series since October 2008.

“We must ensure that this trend continues for the well-being of all our people.

“In February we launched the Action Plan for Jobs 2017 to help creates jobs for all who seek one.

For rural Ireland only 70% of the new jobs added in 2016 were outside Dublin and the Action Plan for 2017 will continue with this focus.

“Each new job created in Limerick is another family looking forward to a brighter future. Fine Gael in Government continues to prioritise job creation, because we believe that only a strong economy, supporting people at work, can pay for the services needed to improve people’s lives here in Limerick and around the country,” Senator Byrne concluded.

Category: Business, News, Politics