Willie Redmond’s Atlantic Attitude

| May 10, 2017

At Russell Gallery, New Quay

‘ATLANTIC Attitude’ is the exhibition running at the Russell Gallery in New Quay Co. Clare for the month. Opening this Saturday May 6, this show is the latest collection of paintings by Dublin based artist Willie Redmond.

We are told that ‘Alantic Attitude’ captures the artist’s response to Clare’s coastline with the crashing force of the ocean as a constant influence “from smaller intimate studies of shores and pools to panoramic views of distant headlands. As rock meets sea, all is included from major to minor – mood, texture, movement, detail, compositions, lines, and rhythms are combined to produce a rhapsody style narrative.”

Russell Gallery is closed Wednesdays only.

Category: Arts, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
