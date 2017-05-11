Another Bella Italia set to open in Castletroy this Summer

SUCH is demand for tables and takeaway from Bella Italia Restaurant on Thomas Street, a second Bella Italia will open in July at Castletroy Town Centre, beside Odeon Cinema. A family owned favourite for more than 25 years, Bella Italia has flourished since set-up in 1990 by brother and sister team, Caroline and Hugh.

“We own and run the restaurant and at least four family members work here, often more, in our staff of 27. We’re like the mafia,” laughs Caroline. “We call it ‘fratello and sorella @BellaItalia’ – ‘brother and sister’ in Italian. My husband Anton O’Carroll runs the Accounts and my daughter Caroline is part of the team.

“What drives us? We are committed to quality and to consistency in running the restaurant.

“We make all our pasta ourselves, we make our own sauces. We have a strong business in take-out food with portions from one to 10 in trays you can put in the oven and of course, any side salad, antipasti, breads, soups, desserts that are made here for the deli”.

At No. 46 Thomas Street, it seats 60 within. There is a pleasant terrace on this one way street that accommodates another dozen.

Check out the current offer of any pasta and a glass of wine served all day Monday to Thursday for just €14. See facebook/bellaitalialimerick and www.bellaitalia.ie

From our family to yours @BellaItalia. Tel. 061-418872, 10am to 9.30pm

