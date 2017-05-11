Death of well-know Limerick journalist

| May 11, 2017
A LEADING figure in the world of journalism in Limerick has died.
John O’Shaughnessy gave the lion’s share of his journalistic to carer to Limerick, working in recent years at the helm of news gathering as news editor of the Limerick Post and previously for many years as a sports journalist and sports editor with the Limerick Leader.
While he was hugely knowledgeable about most sports and particularly his beloved hurling and soccer, he was also a film aficionado and for many years contributed to the Limerick Post as a film critic whose knowledge and views were respected. 

Described as “a consummate professional who was unflappable,” by colleagues John worked his way up in the great traditions of journalism, starting by writing a junior and schoolboy soccer column on the 70’s.

Along with being an outstanding sports journalist, John also had a life long love of films, and was a film critic for the Leader and other publications,” said Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader.

He joined the Limerick Leader in the mid-70s after writing very successful junior and schoolboy soccer columns for many years.

A native of Rathbane, he made his home with his family in the city in Castletroy.

Details and arrangements to follow.

 

