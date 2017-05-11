Death of well-know Limerick journalist
Described as “a consummate professional who was unflappable,” by colleagues John worked his way up in the great traditions of journalism, starting by writing a junior and schoolboy soccer column on the 70’s.
Along with being an outstanding sports journalist, John also had a life long love of films, and was a film critic for the Leader and other publications,” said Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader.
He joined the Limerick Leader in the mid-70s after writing very successful junior and schoolboy soccer columns for many years.
A native of Rathbane, he made his home with his family in the city in Castletroy.
Details and arrangements to follow.
Category: News