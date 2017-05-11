Death of well-know Limerick journalist

A LEADING figure in the world of journalism in Limerick has died.

John O’Shaughnessy gave the lion’s share of his journalistic to carer to Limerick, working in recent years at the helm of news gathering as news editor of the Limerick Post and previously for many years as a sports journalist and sports editor with the Limerick Leader.

While he was hugely knowledgeable about most sports and particularly his beloved hurling and soccer, he was also a film aficionado and for many years contributed to the Limerick Post as a film critic whose knowledge and views were respected.