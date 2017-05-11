Forty Years of Fun from Dr Pat Wallace

FRIENDS of the Hunt Museum return to Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare on Thursday May 18 for summer luncheon and to welcome Dr Patrick Wallace, director emeritus of the National Museum of Ireland.

Dr Wallace will address ‘Forty Years Fun’ at that institution during which he oversaw the Wood Quay excavations and the development of museums at Collins Barracks and Mayo’s Turlough Park.

From Askeaton himself, he is a friend of the Hunt family, sits on the board of this museum and has published ‘Viking Dublin: The Wood Quay Excavations’.

Tickets €55 at Hunt Museum Gift Shop.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Arts, Lifestyle