Forty Years of Fun from Dr Pat Wallace

| May 11, 2017

FRIENDS of the Hunt Museum return to Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare on Thursday May 18 for summer luncheon and to welcome Dr Patrick Wallace, director emeritus of the National Museum of Ireland.

Dr Wallace will address ‘Forty Years Fun’ at that institution during which he oversaw the Wood Quay excavations and the development of museums at Collins Barracks and Mayo’s Turlough Park.

From Askeaton himself, he is a friend of the Hunt family, sits on the board of this museum and has published ‘Viking Dublin: The Wood Quay Excavations’.

Tickets €55 at Hunt Museum Gift Shop.

Category: Arts, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close