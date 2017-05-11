Prisoner death at Limerick jail

THE Irish Prison Service has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the death of a 31-year-old man who had been remanded in custody at Limerick Prison after he was refused District Court bail over alleged serious offences.

Investigations are underway after the male was found unresponsive in his cell overnight last Saturday/early Sunday morning during routine cell checks.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and his remains were removed to University Hospital Limerick for postmortem examination.

An inquest into his death will be heard later this year, it is expected.

The “usual protocols” were followed, the Irish Prison Service confirmed, and a number of investigations are ongoing.

 

